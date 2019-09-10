First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 28.06 N/A 0.86 25.28 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.63 N/A 2.55 11.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 consensus price target and a -11.50% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has weaker performance than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.