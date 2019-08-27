First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF)

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|22
|27.48
|N/A
|0.86
|25.28
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|7
|23.61
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|-1.89%
|-2.98%
|-1.8%
|4.35%
|-4.21%
|16.56%
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|-2.02%
|-1.89%
|-2.54%
|2.54%
|4.15%
|14.65%
For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund was more bullish than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
