First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF)

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 27.48 N/A 0.86 25.28 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 23.61 N/A -1.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund was more bullish than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.