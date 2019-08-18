First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Comparison side by side

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 27.51 N/A 0.86 25.28 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 10.09% are First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund was less bullish than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.