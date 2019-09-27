First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) Contrasting side by side

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.86 25.28 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 13 0.00 N/A 1.81 8.04

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.45% and 20.06%. Insiders held 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has stronger performance than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.