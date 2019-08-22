First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Contrasting side by side

Since First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 28.65 N/A 0.86 25.28 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 26.28% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.3% 1.88% 4.08% 6.54% 7.55% 9.55%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Summary

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade i.e. Baa/BBB or at the time of investment. It employs fundamental analysis, with focus on bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and a composite index comprising 50% of S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and 50% of the S&P Municipal Bond High Yield Index. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund was founded on February 7,2012 and is domiciled in the United States.