First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) Comparison side by side

Both First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 38.98 N/A 0.86 25.28 Medley Management Inc. 3 1.86 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Medley Management Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Medley Management Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 20.5% -2.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares and 49.9% of Medley Management Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Medley Management Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56% Medley Management Inc. 42.19% 35.89% 17.42% -26.74% -10.13% -12.69%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has 16.56% stronger performance while Medley Management Inc. has -12.69% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Medley Management Inc.