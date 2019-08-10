First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) Comparison side by side

Both First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|22
|38.98
|N/A
|0.86
|25.28
|Medley Management Inc.
|3
|1.86
|N/A
|-0.40
|0.00
Table 1 highlights First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Medley Management Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Medley Management Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Medley Management Inc.
|0.00%
|20.5%
|-2.6%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares and 49.9% of Medley Management Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Medley Management Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|-1.89%
|-2.98%
|-1.8%
|4.35%
|-4.21%
|16.56%
|Medley Management Inc.
|42.19%
|35.89%
|17.42%
|-26.74%
|-10.13%
|-12.69%
For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has 16.56% stronger performance while Medley Management Inc. has -12.69% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Medley Management Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.