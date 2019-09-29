First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.86 25.28 Manning & Napier Inc. 2 1.67 11.81M 0.21 7.52

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Manning & Napier Inc. Manning & Napier Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Manning & Napier Inc. 636,040,499.78% 1.6% 1.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Manning & Napier Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.45% and 50.8% respectively. 10.09% are First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 9.7% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.65% -12.43% -27.57% -22.89% -47.46% -11.93%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has 16.56% stronger performance while Manning & Napier Inc. has -11.93% weaker performance.

Summary

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats on 7 of the 12 factors Manning & Napier Inc.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.