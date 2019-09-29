First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.86
|25.28
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2
|1.67
|11.81M
|0.21
|7.52
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Manning & Napier Inc. Manning & Napier Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|636,040,499.78%
|1.6%
|1.2%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Manning & Napier Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.45% and 50.8% respectively. 10.09% are First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 9.7% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|-1.89%
|-2.98%
|-1.8%
|4.35%
|-4.21%
|16.56%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.65%
|-12.43%
|-27.57%
|-22.89%
|-47.46%
|-11.93%
For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has 16.56% stronger performance while Manning & Napier Inc. has -11.93% weaker performance.
Summary
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats on 7 of the 12 factors Manning & Napier Inc.
Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.
