First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has 33.45% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has 10.09% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund N/A 22 25.28 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

The rivals have a potential upside of 133.44%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund was less bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s rivals beat First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.