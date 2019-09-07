First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Comparison side by side

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 27.69 N/A 0.86 25.28 Invesco Ltd. 19 1.40 N/A 2.00 9.61

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Invesco Ltd. Invesco Ltd. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Invesco Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Invesco Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Invesco Ltd. 1 3 0 2.75

Meanwhile, Invesco Ltd.’s average target price is $21, while its potential upside is 31.41%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Invesco Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 33.45% and 86.89% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Invesco Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56% Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund was more bullish than Invesco Ltd.

Summary

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Invesco Ltd. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.