First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 41.73 N/A 0.86 25.77 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 18.49 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.45% and 42.65%. About 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 1.6% -1.9% 9.77% 11.7% -3.14% 18.8% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.88% 1.53% 7.32% 14.12% 7.23% 11.69%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has stronger performance than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Summary

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.