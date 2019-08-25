First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 27.71 N/A 0.86 25.28 Eaton Vance Corp. 41 2.67 N/A 3.34 13.33

Demonstrates First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Eaton Vance Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Eaton Vance Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Eaton Vance Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Eaton Vance Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Eaton Vance Corp. has an average price target of $42.25, with potential upside of 7.48%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56% Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Eaton Vance Corp. beats First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.