First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) Contrasting side by side

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 27.44 N/A 0.86 25.28 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.39 N/A -0.11 0.00

Demonstrates First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares and 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share held by insiders are 10.09%. Competitively, 0.71% are Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund was more bullish than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Summary

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.