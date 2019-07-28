First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) Comparison side by side

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 39.89 N/A 0.86 25.77 CM Finance Inc. 7 2.29 N/A -0.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and CM Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and CM Finance Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares and 51.85% of CM Finance Inc. shares. 10.09% are First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.88% are CM Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 1.6% -1.9% 9.77% 11.7% -3.14% 18.8% CM Finance Inc. 1.37% 0.54% -4.77% -9.16% -15.54% 18.24%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has stronger performance than CM Finance Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats CM Finance Inc.