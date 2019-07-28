First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) Comparison side by side

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|22
|39.89
|N/A
|0.86
|25.77
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|2.29
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
In table 1 we can see First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and CM Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and CM Finance Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares and 51.85% of CM Finance Inc. shares. 10.09% are First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.88% are CM Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|1.6%
|-1.9%
|9.77%
|11.7%
|-3.14%
|18.8%
|CM Finance Inc.
|1.37%
|0.54%
|-4.77%
|-9.16%
|-15.54%
|18.24%
For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has stronger performance than CM Finance Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats CM Finance Inc.
