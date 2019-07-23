First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 41.42 N/A 0.86 25.77 Capital Southwest Corporation 21 7.07 N/A 2.27 9.78

In table 1 we can see First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Capital Southwest Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Capital Southwest Corporation’s potential upside is 10.95% and its average price target is $23.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares and 55.29% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares. 10.09% are First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.07% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 1.6% -1.9% 9.77% 11.7% -3.14% 18.8% Capital Southwest Corporation -0.23% 3.65% 2.68% 15.6% 36.47% 15.83%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund was more bullish than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Summary

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats on 6 of the 8 factors Capital Southwest Corporation.