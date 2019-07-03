First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) and BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSIG) Comparing side by side

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) and BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSIG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 21 41.62 N/A 0.86 25.77 BrightSphere Investment Group plc 13 1.24 N/A 1.27 9.61

Table 1 highlights First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and BrightSphere Investment Group plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BrightSphere Investment Group plc is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of BrightSphere Investment Group plc, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BrightSphere Investment Group plc 0.00% 199.7% 8.8%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and BrightSphere Investment Group plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0 0 0 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively BrightSphere Investment Group plc has a consensus price target of $15, with potential upside of 26.69%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares and 0% of BrightSphere Investment Group plc shares. Insiders held roughly 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of BrightSphere Investment Group plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 1.6% -1.9% 9.77% 11.7% -3.14% 18.8% BrightSphere Investment Group plc -11.67% -15.35% -14.15% -5.43% -21.35% 14.14%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has stronger performance than BrightSphere Investment Group plc

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats BrightSphere Investment Group plc.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.