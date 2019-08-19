First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) Contrasting side by side

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 27.51 N/A 0.86 25.28 Associated Capital Group Inc. 39 35.94 N/A -0.56 0.00

Demonstrates First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.45% and 83.6%. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share held by insiders are 10.09%. Competitively, Associated Capital Group Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56% Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Associated Capital Group Inc.

Summary

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats on 5 of the 7 factors Associated Capital Group Inc.