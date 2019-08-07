First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Contrasting side by side

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 39.36 N/A 0.86 25.28 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.69 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 represents First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional investors owned 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares and 28.27% of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. shares. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share owned by insiders are 10.09%.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.