First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) Forms $23.81 Double Bottom; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK)

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) formed double bottom with $22.14 target or 7.00% below today’s $23.81 share price. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) has $584.95 million valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $23.81. About 143,107 shares traded. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Patrick Industries has $60 highest and $3600 lowest target. $48’s average target is 12.89% above currents $42.52 stock price. Patrick Industries had 5 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Underperform” on Wednesday, September 4. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. See Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) latest ratings:

04/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Underperform Old Target: $51.0000 New Target: $36.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

15/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $55 New Target: $60 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The Company’s Manufacturing segment makes and fabricates decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fabricated aluminum products; wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moldings; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertops; cabinet doors and components; hardwood furniture; fiberglass bath and shower surrounds and fixtures; fiberglass marine helms; fiberglass and plastic component products; slide-out trim and fascia; interior passage doors; RV paintings; softwoods lumber; simulated wood and stone products; slotwall panels and components; and others. It has a 9.72 P/E ratio. It also offers custom fabrication, edge-banding, drilling, boring, and cut-to-size services.

The stock increased 1.26% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $42.52. About 107,570 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc; 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries

More notable recent Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Patrick Industries, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PATK) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $300 Million of Senior Notes – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Patrick Industries leads industrial gainers; Cemtrex and Astrotech in losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Private Offering of $300 Million of Senior Notes – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold Patrick Industries, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 59.00% less from 51.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 678,587 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Company stated it has 806 shares. Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.11% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). 10,011 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. 27,359 are held by Kbc Grp Nv. Icon Advisers invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Eqis Mngmt holds 0.02% or 5,158 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 338,706 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 78 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica State Bank has invested 0.01% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 10,692 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 90 shares. Pinebridge L P reported 22,954 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.