First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)’s Financial Results Comparing With T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Both First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 103 4.63 N/A 7.95 14.27

Demonstrates First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 30.2% 22.9%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 4 1 2.17

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $104.86 consensus target price and a -1.21% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares and 71.9% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s shares. Competitively, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82%

For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.