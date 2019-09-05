First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)’s Financial Results Comparing With StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 8.13 N/A 1.71 12.67

Table 1 highlights First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and StoneCastle Financial Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.92% and 24.74%. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.42%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12%

For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund was less bullish than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.