First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|10
|18.43
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.92% and 18.91%. Insiders held 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|-1.98%
|-4.8%
|-2.26%
|-3.07%
|-21.64%
|9.73%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|1.69%
|-0.97%
|1.09%
|8.13%
|4.28%
|21.04%
For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
