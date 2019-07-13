First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.43 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.92% and 18.91%. Insiders held 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -1.98% -4.8% -2.26% -3.07% -21.64% 9.73% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 1.69% -0.97% 1.09% 8.13% 4.28% 21.04%

For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund