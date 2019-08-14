First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Nuveen Global High Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.92% and 39.01%. Insiders owned roughly 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7%

For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Global High Income Fund beats First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.