First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has 0.07% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7%

For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.

Summary

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.