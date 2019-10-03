First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has 0.07% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|-0.98%
|1%
|-4.21%
|-0.21%
|-14.02%
|11.55%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|-1.02%
|-2.8%
|-1.17%
|-3.56%
|-14.58%
|5.7%
For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.
Summary
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.