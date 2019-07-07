First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

We will be contrasting the differences between First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Encore Capital Group Inc. 30 0.78 N/A 4.76 7.37

Table 1 demonstrates First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Encore Capital Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1%

Analyst Recommendations

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Encore Capital Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Encore Capital Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Encore Capital Group Inc.’s potential upside is 17.29% and its consensus target price is $40.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Encore Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.42%. Comparatively, Encore Capital Group Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -1.98% -4.8% -2.26% -3.07% -21.64% 9.73% Encore Capital Group Inc. 25.16% 21.39% 10.08% 38.78% -21.37% 49.23%

For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund was less bullish than Encore Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.