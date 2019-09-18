First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)

As Asset Management companies, First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Central Securities Corp.
|30
|42.26
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
Demonstrates First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Central Securities Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Central Securities Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 49.92% and 11.87% respectively. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.42%. Insiders Competitively, held 46.53% of Central Securities Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|-0.98%
|1%
|-4.21%
|-0.21%
|-14.02%
|11.55%
|Central Securities Corp.
|-1.4%
|0.62%
|4.7%
|18.58%
|13.53%
|25.36%
For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Central Securities Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Central Securities Corp. beats First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.
