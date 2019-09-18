First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)

As Asset Management companies, First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Central Securities Corp. 30 42.26 N/A -1.34 0.00

Demonstrates First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Central Securities Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Central Securities Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 49.92% and 11.87% respectively. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.42%. Insiders Competitively, held 46.53% of Central Securities Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55% Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36%

For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Central Securities Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Central Securities Corp. beats First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.