First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)’s Financial Results Comparing With BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Since First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.92% and 28.35% respectively. 0.42% are First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|-0.98%
|1%
|-4.21%
|-0.21%
|-14.02%
|11.55%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|1.82%
|4.72%
|5.98%
|12.37%
|11.74%
|17.86%
For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund was less bullish than BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.