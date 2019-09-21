First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)’s Financial Results Comparing With BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Since First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.92% and 28.35% respectively. 0.42% are First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.82% 4.72% 5.98% 12.37% 11.74% 17.86%

For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund was less bullish than BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.