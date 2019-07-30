First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)

We will be contrasting the differences between First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|13
|14.45
|N/A
|0.33
|38.71
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust are owned by institutional investors. 0.42% are First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|-1.98%
|-4.8%
|-2.26%
|-3.07%
|-21.64%
|9.73%
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|-0.08%
|0.48%
|4.05%
|10.45%
|-5.2%
|12.42%
For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has weaker performance than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
Summary
BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats on 4 of the 5 factors First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.
