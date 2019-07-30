First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)

We will be contrasting the differences between First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.45 N/A 0.33 38.71

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust are owned by institutional investors. 0.42% are First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -1.98% -4.8% -2.26% -3.07% -21.64% 9.73% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -0.08% 0.48% 4.05% 10.45% -5.2% 12.42%

For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has weaker performance than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust

Summary

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats on 4 of the 5 factors First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.