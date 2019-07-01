First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Both First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Inc. 431 5.27 N/A 26.51 16.77

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and BlackRock Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and BlackRock Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 2.5%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and BlackRock Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 BlackRock Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

On the other hand, BlackRock Inc.’s potential upside is 5.13% and its consensus price target is $497.2.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and BlackRock Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.92% and 85.1%. Insiders owned 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of BlackRock Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -1.98% -4.8% -2.26% -3.07% -21.64% 9.73% BlackRock Inc. -4.54% -1.66% 3.96% 7.35% -17.67% 13.12%

For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has weaker performance than BlackRock Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.