First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC)

As Asset Management companies, First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Associated Capital Group Inc. 39 34.24 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 83.6% of Associated Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55% Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07%

For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has stronger performance than Associated Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund beats Associated Capital Group Inc.