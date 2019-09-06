First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC)

As Asset Management companies, First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|39
|34.24
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
Table 1 highlights First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.4%
|-1.3%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 83.6% of Associated Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|-0.98%
|1%
|-4.21%
|-0.21%
|-14.02%
|11.55%
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|-0.77%
|-3.04%
|-6.58%
|-8.05%
|-0.88%
|6.07%
For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has stronger performance than Associated Capital Group Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund beats Associated Capital Group Inc.
