First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 137 1.55 N/A 13.10 10.86

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 33.5% 1.3%

Analyst Recommendations

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Ameriprise Financial Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s consensus price target is $164.67, while its potential upside is 9.83%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares and 87.7% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.42%. Comparatively, Ameriprise Financial Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -1.98% -4.8% -2.26% -3.07% -21.64% 9.73% Ameriprise Financial Inc. -0.55% 0.69% 9.59% 11.43% 2.37% 36.29%

For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has weaker performance than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.