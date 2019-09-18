First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 17 14.50 N/A 0.22 62.50

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.06% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.42% are First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 90.78% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24%

For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has 11.55% stronger performance while Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has -37.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.