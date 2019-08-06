First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.92% and 27.56%. 0.42% are First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74%

For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has stronger performance than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.