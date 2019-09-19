First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74%

For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has stronger performance than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund beats on 3 of the 3 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.