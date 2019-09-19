First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
In table 1 we can see First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|-0.98%
|1%
|-4.21%
|-0.21%
|-14.02%
|11.55%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|-1.46%
|-0.59%
|1.71%
|0%
|0%
|2.74%
For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has stronger performance than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
Summary
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund beats on 3 of the 3 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
