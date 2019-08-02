First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.92% and 14.54%. About 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has 0.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2%

For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.