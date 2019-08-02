First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 has First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.92% and 14.54%. About 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has 0.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|-0.98%
|1%
|-4.21%
|-0.21%
|-14.02%
|11.55%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-1.7%
|2.67%
|6.98%
|9.15%
|13.57%
|17.2%
For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
Summary
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.
