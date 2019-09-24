First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) Comparison side by side

Both First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|38
|35.30
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.4%
|-1.3%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.92% and 83.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|-0.98%
|1%
|-4.21%
|-0.21%
|-14.02%
|11.55%
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|-0.77%
|-3.04%
|-6.58%
|-8.05%
|-0.88%
|6.07%
For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund was more bullish than Associated Capital Group Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund beats Associated Capital Group Inc.
