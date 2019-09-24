First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) Comparison side by side

Both First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Associated Capital Group Inc. 38 35.30 N/A -0.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.92% and 83.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55% Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07%

For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund was more bullish than Associated Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund beats Associated Capital Group Inc.