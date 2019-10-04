First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Comparison side by side

Both First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 80 -6.02 50.12M -2.51 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 62,260,869.57% -3.5% -1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $101.5, while its potential upside is 34.24%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.92% and 0% respectively. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.42%. Comparatively, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96%

For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund had bullish trend while Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.