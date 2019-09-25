First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) At $26.59 Forms Top; Nuance Communications (NUAN) Sentiment Is 1.09

Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.29, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 128 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 117 sold and trimmed stock positions in Nuance Communications Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 234.85 million shares, down from 261.61 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuance Communications Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 84 Increased: 83 New Position: 45.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $48.56M for 23.79 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.05% negative EPS growth.

Rgm Capital Llc holds 6.93% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. for 6.02 million shares. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc owns 1.20 million shares or 5.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Park West Asset Management Llc has 3.39% invested in the company for 5.10 million shares. The California-based Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. has invested 2.22% in the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In, a Indiana-based fund reported 553,836 shares.

The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.18. About 2.25 million shares traded or 18.39% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.62 billion. It operates through four divisions: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. It has a 66.58 P/E ratio. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports.