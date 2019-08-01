First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) Forms $58.66 Double Top; LAWSON ORDINARY SHARES (LWSOF) Shorts Raised By 9.29%

LAWSON INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) had an increase of 9.29% in short interest. LWSOF’s SI was 400,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.29% from 366,100 shares previously. It closed at $47.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) formed double top with $62.18 target or 6.00% above today’s $58.66 share price. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) has $2.21B valuation. The ETF decreased 1.11% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $58.66. About 320,717 shares traded or 27.11% up from the average. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lawson Looks Attractive Among Japanese C-Stores – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lawson: Forget The Human Cashiers And Global Operations! – Seeking Alpha” published on June 09, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “UNY Family Mart: Healthy C-Stores, Not So Healthy Malls – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2017. More interesting news about Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Seven & i: GMS Exposure Overshadows C-Store Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dinner At 7-Eleven. Any Takers? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 13, 2017.

Lawson, Inc. operates and franchises convenience stores under the LAWSON, NATURAL LAWSON, and LAWSON STORE100 names. The company has market cap of $4.99 billion. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, and Entertainment-Related Business divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The company's stores offer fast foods, including rice dishes, noodles, sandwiches, delicatessen items, over-the-counter fast foods, etc.; daily delivered foods, such as bakery items, desserts, ice cream, fresh foods, etc.; processed foods comprising soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, cigarettes, processed foods, confectionery, etc.; and non-food products that include daily necessities, books, magazines, gift cards, etc., as well as pharmacy products.