First Trust Bank LTD Lowered Its Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Market Valuation Declined; As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Market Value Rose, Holder Columbus Circle Investors Has Decreased Its Position by $806,481

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 4,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 242,858 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.47 million, down from 247,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $197.27. About 1.30 million shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES

First Trust Bank Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 30.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Bank Ltd sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 24,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19M, down from 35,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Bank Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $461.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $176.09. About 6.90 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Acquire Full Ownership of China Online Delivery Platform Ele.me; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Daraz

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.20B for 36.08 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 26,047 shares to 537,305 shares, valued at $35.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 5,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC).

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $577.21M for 30.82 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.