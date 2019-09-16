First Trust Bank LTD Has Lowered Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $1.86 Million as Stock Price Declined; Veeva Sys (VEEV) Shareholder Pnc Financial Services Group Lifted Holding by $2.28 Million

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 14,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 101,216 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.41M, up from 87,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.21% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 1.43M shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences

First Trust Bank Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 30.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Bank Ltd sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 24,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19 million, down from 35,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Bank Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $458.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $176.13. About 7.90M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 10/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba, Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS; 18/04/2018 – THAI GOVERNMENT SAYS ALIBABA GROUP TO INVEST MORE THAN 10 BILLION BAHT IN ‘DIGITAL HUB’ IN EASTERN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR; 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding Sees FY19 Revenue Growth Topping 60%; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China’s biggest food delivery app; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Travel Brand Fliggy Announced Strategic Partnership with House Sharing Platform Xiaozhu; 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 36.09 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 29,340 shares. Private Advisor Group Lc invested 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Barbara Oil stated it has 0.93% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Telemus Cap Lc stated it has 0.27% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Castleark Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.09% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Lazard Asset Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 14,313 shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Co has 55 shares. Lincoln National Corporation reported 1,944 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.03% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 2.80M shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 1.04% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 2.63M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 571,817 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De holds 35,163 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fred Alger has 1.02M shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel invested in 5,274 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 3,199 were reported by Commerce National Bank & Trust.

