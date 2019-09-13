First Trust Bank LTD Has Lowered Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $1.86 Million; Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Increased Its Chicos Fas (CHS) Position by $2.54 Million; Market Value Declined

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (CHS) by 87.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 847,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 1.82 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.13 million, up from 969,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Chicos Fas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $500.81M market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.0725 during the last trading session, reaching $4.115. About 880,259 shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 64.12% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 30/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS to offer Chico’s Brand Apparel and Accessories on Amazon; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – CHP – CHico – 03/12/2018 11:02 AM; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES DOWN 5.9 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in More Than 2 Yrs; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chico Fire – 03/21/2018 09:18 AM; 23/03/2018 – Aben Resources Operator Eagle Plain’s Suspends Drilling Program at the Chico Gold Project, Saskatchewan; 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS Sees FY18 Sales Down Mid-Single Digits; 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER CHICO’S BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMA; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS INC – ANTICIPATES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

First Trust Bank Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 30.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Bank Ltd sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 24,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19M, down from 35,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Bank Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $468.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $179.98. About 3.93M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Standard (HK): Alibaba swallows delivery firm; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China’s biggest food delivery app; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app in an implied $9.5 billion deal; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online marketplace; 12/04/2018 – Warburg Pincus in talks to invest in Ant’s $8 bln funding round

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 36.88 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba: A Strong Buy Right Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “When should Alibaba list in Hong Kong? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will acquire a cross-border e-commerce business unit, Kaola – Live Trading News” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba buying Kaola for $2B – report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba shares pop after earnings beat thanks to e-commerce, cloud as analysts see a big rally ahead – CNBC” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CEO Wayne Smith bets more than $3M of his own cash on CHS turnaround – Nashville Business Journal” published on May 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why The Michaels Companies, Chico’s FAS, and J. Jill Crashed Today – Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chico’s weakening financial performance prompts lower offer from Sycamore – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, Bank of America, Box, Chicoâ€™s FAS, Microsoft, Netflix, NXP, StoneCo, Tiffany and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $158,083 activity. $100,298 worth of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) was bought by Brooks Bonnie R. on Thursday, June 13. Shares for $7,140 were bought by Baker Gregory S on Thursday, June 13.