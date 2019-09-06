First Trust Advisors LP Upped Its Littelfuse (LFUS) Stake by $3.47 Million; Share Value Declined; Ternium (TX) Position Has Lifted by Westwood Global Investments Llc

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Ternium (TX) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 131,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.65M, up from 957,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Ternium for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 196,823 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS; 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) by 88.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 19,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.56% . The institutional investor held 40,684 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42M, up from 21,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $166.73. About 80,396 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 14/03/2018 – Littelfuse Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 21; 21/03/2018 – Littelfuse at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 26/04/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference May 10; 30/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Littelfuse Introduces 1200V SiC MOSFETs with Ultra-Low On-Resistances at APEC 2018; 01/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Mouser as 2017 High Service Distributor of the Year; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Net $36M; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Adj EPS $2.39; 24/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honored by TTI with Supplier Excellence Award

More notable recent Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ternium tumbles following Argentina vote, Morgan Stanley downgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ternium: Medium Quality For A Very Low Price – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Ternium S.A.’s (NYSE:TX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.