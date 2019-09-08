First Trust Advisors LP Upped Its Cit Group (CIT) Stake by $1.57 Million; P2 Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Stake in Maximus (MMS) by $8.82 Million

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 16.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 33,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 237,977 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.42 million, up from 204,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.08. About 486,123 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CIT’S Ba2 SR UNSECURED RATING, REVISES OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q Rev $495M; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates CIT Group Sr Unsecd Notes ‘BB+’, Sub Notes ‘BB’; 09/04/2018 – OneWest Bank Announces New Small Business Banking Promotion; 09/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – INTENTION TO REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018 $500 MLN OF OUTSTANDING 3.875% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 09/03/2018 – CIT Announces Redemption Of Approximately $883 Million Of Its Unsecured Debt; 16/04/2018 – CIT Declares Dividends; 06/03/2018 – CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $175 Million Financing for QMES LLC; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group Profit Falls 46%, Touts Progress on Strategic Plan; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Small Businesses Anticipate Growth And Expansion In 2018

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 125,929 shares as the company's stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.13 million, up from 946,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $77.87. About 310,435 shares traded or 10.62% up from the average. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $936,573 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Solk Steve, worth $84,900. McPhail Kenneth bought $43,139 worth of stock. On Tuesday, August 13 Fawcett John J. bought $307,717 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) or 7,000 shares.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 361,953 shares to 341,298 shares, valued at $25.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 59,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,594 shares, and cut its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (NYSE:GBX).

More notable recent CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha" on September 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "CIT to Acquire Mutual of Omaha Bank – PRNewswire" published on August 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "CIT and Operation HOPE Introduce Launch and Grow in Southern California – PRNewswire" on September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CIT shares while 103 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.69 million shares or 5.96% less from 100.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc Inc holds 2,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 140,857 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 16,418 were accumulated by Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Pggm Investments reported 0.08% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Aviva Pcl reported 0.01% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 199,417 shares. Brandywine Inv Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 14,371 shares. 16,750 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Dnb Asset As stated it has 11,327 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 22,605 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Moreover, First Republic Inv Mgmt has 0% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 5,784 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 64,059 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory holds 0.15% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 760,687 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Td Asset reported 57,100 shares. Axa has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Commerce has invested 1.05% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Northern Tru owns 1.15 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 1.00M shares. Huntington Fincl Bank invested 0% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Blackrock owns 7.37M shares. Pnc Financial Gp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 68,077 shares. 932,623 are owned by Geode. Arrowstreet Capital Lp invested in 0.09% or 542,756 shares. Ranger Management LP owns 567,635 shares or 2.91% of their US portfolio. 13,654 are held by Globeflex Cap L P.