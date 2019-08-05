First Trust Advisors LP Upped By $1.41 Million Its Xencor (XNCR) Stake; Quad (QUAD) Sentiment Is 1.32

Quad (QUAD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 74 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 56 reduced and sold their positions in Quad. The hedge funds in our database now have: 29.33 million shares, up from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Quad in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 38 Increased: 49 New Position: 25.

First Trust Advisors Lp increased Xencor Inc (XNCR) stake by 185.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Trust Advisors Lp acquired 45,331 shares as Xencor Inc (XNCR)’s stock rose 46.93%. The First Trust Advisors Lp holds 69,783 shares with $2.17 million value, up from 24,452 last quarter. Xencor Inc now has $2.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 405,200 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES

Among 7 analysts covering Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Xencor Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Nomura maintained it with “Sell” rating and $21 target in Thursday, March 21 report. Wedbush maintained Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $43 target. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was initiated by Raymond James with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,484 were reported by Principal Fin Gp Inc Inc. Gsa Prns Llp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 9,584 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 128,712 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 35,713 are owned by Citadel Limited Liability Co. 41,928 were reported by Bankshares Of America Corp De. Wells Fargo And Com Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). First Tru Advsrs LP holds 69,783 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 42,226 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 65,200 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 21,278 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 30,647 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tekla Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.09% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Shell Asset accumulated 4,666 shares. Oberweis Asset Management has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Marshall Wace Llp owns 25,652 shares.

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) stake by 24,835 shares to 68,726 valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) stake by 42,786 shares and now owns 110,644 shares. Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) was reduced too.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.12 million activity. STAFFORD JOHN S III bought 5,500 shares worth $164,115.

More news for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “Xencor to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Xencor Inc (XNCR) – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 24, 2019 is yet another important article.

The stock decreased 8.08% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 924,648 shares traded or 46.35% up from the average. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides print and other media services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $539.59 million. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

S&T Bank Pa holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. for 736,738 shares. Oarsman Capital Inc. owns 184,629 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 0.99% invested in the company for 639,990 shares. The New York-based Glazer Capital Llc has invested 0.64% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 409,915 shares.

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Quad/Graphics’s (NYSE:QUAD) Painful 60% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Quad/Graphics Stock Soared Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “LSC Communications’ stock plunges to pace NYSE losers after Quad/Graphics buyout deal terminated – MarketWatch” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LSC Communications Is Not Worth Chasing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.