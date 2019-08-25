First Trust Advisors LP Upped Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Position; Mestek (MCC) Has 0.65 Sentiment

First Trust Advisors Lp increased Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) stake by 21.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Trust Advisors Lp acquired 43,827 shares as Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT)’s stock declined 0.14%. The First Trust Advisors Lp holds 246,454 shares with $8.52 million value, up from 202,627 last quarter. Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc now has $4.67B valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 994,216 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M

Mestek Inc (MCC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 15 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 23 sold and decreased their holdings in Mestek Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 11.58 million shares, down from 12.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Mestek Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 17 Increased: 11 New Position: 4.

More notable recent Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medley Capital Corporation Announces June 30, 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medley Capital Corporation Commences Go Shop Process in Accordance with Amended Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CORRECTION/Medley Capital Corporation Commences Go Shop Process In Accordance With Amended Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Medley Management Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medley Capital NAV falls; doesn’t declare a dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 8.12% of its portfolio in Medley Capital Corporation for 1.07 million shares. Frontfour Capital Group Llc owns 1.63 million shares or 6.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lorber David A has 3.58% invested in the company for 41,714 shares. The New York-based Moab Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.16% in the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc., a Connecticut-based fund reported 257,540 shares.

It closed at $2.58 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MCC News: 17/04/2018 – Roumell Asset Management submits letter to Board of Directors of Medley Capital; 09/05/2018 – MEDLEY CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL VALUE OF INVESTMENTS WAS $746.8 MLN AT MARCH 31; 09/05/2018 – Medley Capital 2Q Net Asset Value $7.02/Shr; 17/04/2018 – Roumell Asset Management Calls for Medley Capital to Pursue Sale of Underlying Investment Portfolio and Management Agreement; 20/03/2018 – KFMB-TV: `Bethenny & Fredrik’ First Look: Dorinda Medley Saves Apartment From Wine Stain Disaster!; 10/04/2018 – REG-Medley Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release Date and Webcast for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Roumell Asset Management Submits Letter to Bd of Directors of Medley Cap; 13/03/2018 – MCC JAN.-FEB. NEW CONTRACT VALUE 93.6B YUAN; 24/04/2018 – MCC, KU Sign Agreement to Advance Pathways for Kansas City Students; 29/03/2018 – METALLURGICAL CORPORATION OF CHINA LTD – MCC REAL ESTATE AND MCC INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT ENTER INTO PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH CCB TRUST

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The company has market cap of $140.54 million. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; gas and oil; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products ; beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) stake by 212,981 shares to 136,955 valued at $3.99M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hamilton Lane Inc stake by 14,012 shares and now owns 29,719 shares. Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) was reduced too.

