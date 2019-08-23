First Trust Advisors LP Trimmed Position in Cinemark Holdings (CNK) by $636,558 as Shares Declined; As Progressive (PGR) Stock Value Rose, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Raised Stake

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 16,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% . The institutional investor held 144,549 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78M, down from 160,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $37.34. About 135,137 shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 14.52% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 24/04/2018 – REALD & CINEMARK RENEW 3D PACT THROUGH 2022; 09/05/2018 – CINEMARK 1Q REV. $780.0M, EST. $758.6M; 04/05/2018 – Cinemark to Participate at May Investor Conferences; 24/04/2018 – RealD And Cinemark Renew 3D Agreement Through 2022; 29/03/2018 – CINEMARK USA, AMENDS SR SECURED CREDIT PACT; 09/04/2018 – Michael Bolton Presents ‘American Dream: Detroit,’ a Love Letter From Motor City Legends Chronicling the Greatest Urban Turnaround in American History, in Cinemas Nationwide May 15 Only; 04/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at Conference May 14; 08/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – ‘The Karate Kid’ Returns to the Big Screen With a Sneak Preview of YouTube Red’s Original Series Reboot ‘Cobra Kai,’ in Cinemas Nationwide April 25 Only; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: CINEMARK USA $660M 7Y 1L TLB, BANK MEETING 2PM TODAY

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 16.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 21,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 151,715 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.94 million, up from 130,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.76. About 459,518 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 57,714 shares to 231,223 shares, valued at $43.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 422,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CNK shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 111.07 million shares or 1.03% more from 109.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 90,858 shares. 3.60 million are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc reported 1.22 million shares. Synovus Finance Corporation invested in 0% or 1,534 shares. Profund Advisors Lc holds 11,049 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 137,913 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Com invested in 8,619 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moody National Bank Tru Division stated it has 0.03% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Atria Investments Limited Liability Company holds 6,624 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Capital Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 0.08% or 126,900 shares. National Insur Tx, Texas-based fund reported 18,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 19,931 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Investments Co holds 89,229 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust accumulated 6,850 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Fmr Lc invested in 0.04% or 4.85M shares. Cooke Bieler Limited Partnership holds 0.99% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 763,109 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,104 shares stake. Hightower Advisors Lc owns 8,931 shares. Preferred stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Us National Bank De holds 109,509 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund has 0.18% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 11,609 shares. Fdx owns 11,445 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 5,821 shares. Bridges Mgmt Inc has 7,132 shares. Tci Wealth owns 0.02% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 665 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability reported 112 shares stake. Stifel Fin reported 39,323 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 0.03% or 4,891 shares.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 36,025 shares to 65,286 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 169,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,322 shares, and cut its stake in Colony Capital Inc.