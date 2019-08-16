First Trust Advisors LP Trimmed Its Service Intl (SCI) Stake; Metals USA (MUSA)’s Sentiment Is 1.02

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased Service Corp Intl (SCI) stake by 35.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 93,286 shares as Service Corp Intl (SCI)’s stock rose 11.56%. The First Trust Advisors Lp holds 166,726 shares with $6.69M value, down from 260,012 last quarter. Service Corp Intl now has $8.73B valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $47.85. About 228,981 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – CHEN WEIDONG AND DONG XIUCHENG HAVE BEEN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS INEDS OF NINTH SESSION OF BOARD; 27/03/2018 – Service Corporation International and the Archdiocese of New Orleans Announce New Funeral Home and Cemetery; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – RECEIVED RESIGNATION LETTER FROM INDEPENDENT NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ZHANG HUAQIAO; 30/04/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation’s 2017 Social Responsibility Report Demonstrates Commitment to Members and Communities in; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Rev $794.5M; 25/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp. On Other; 29/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Announces New Board Appointments; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB 42.92 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Service Corporation International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCI); 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – BID PRICE AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY RMB 1,227 MLN

Metals USA Inc (MUSA) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 98 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 96 sold and decreased their holdings in Metals USA Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 26.47 million shares, up from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Metals USA Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 74 Increased: 61 New Position: 37.

Among 2 analysts covering Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Service Corp Intl has $5400 highest and $49 lowest target. $51.50’s average target is 7.63% above currents $47.85 stock price. Service Corp Intl had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 31.

First Trust Advisors Lp increased Houlihan Lokey Inc stake by 104,036 shares to 116,873 valued at $5.36M in 2019Q1. It also upped Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) stake by 514,053 shares and now owns 810,646 shares. Monster Beverage Corp New was raised too.

More notable recent Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Delighted With Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) ROE Of 26%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Service Corporation International Announces Schedule For Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital Management accumulated 503 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Raymond James Ser reported 34,186 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Earnest Partners Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Jennison Associate Ltd Liability invested 0% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.11% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Legal General Gp Plc reported 0.01% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Consolidated Invest Ltd Liability holds 0.78% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) or 39,000 shares. Duncker Streett And Co holds 22,650 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Sarasin And Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.56M shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Caxton Ltd Partnership has 10,258 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 76,796 shares. Hightower Trust Lta has 5.77% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 1.12M shares. 10,831 were reported by Piedmont Inv Advisors. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Putnam Invests Ltd Company has 46,055 shares.

More notable recent Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Murphy USA Inc.’s (NYSE:MUSA) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wallace Weitz’s 5 Largest Adds of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) Misses Q2 EPS by 7c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 3.2% of its portfolio in Murphy USA Inc. for 522,642 shares. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owns 31,167 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Matarin Capital Management Llc has 1.03% invested in the company for 165,813 shares. The California-based Hennessy Advisors Inc has invested 0.81% in the stock. River Road Asset Management Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 338,871 shares.

The stock increased 0.92% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $92.58. About 70,121 shares traded. Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) has risen 10.96% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.96% the S&P500.