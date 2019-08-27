First Trust Advisors LP Trimmed Its Novartis A G (NVS) Position by $26.54 Million; Valuation Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Union Bankshares Has Decreased Its Stake as Share Price Declined

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 97.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 276,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 6,127 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $589,000, down from 282,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $88.52. About 837,748 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/04/2018 – Novartis bets big on gene therapy with $8.7 bln AveXis deal; 17/04/2018 – Glaxo, Novartis Join $4 Billion Gates-Led Push to Fight Malaria; 04/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS TREATMENT BENEFITS TO HEALTH-RELATED QUALITY OF LIFE (HRQL) WERE SEEN WITHIN EIGHT MONTHS AND PERSISTED AT THREE-YEAR FOLLOW UP PERIOD; 17/05/2018 – Roche says has had no contact with Trump lawyer Cohen; 23/04/2018 – NOVARTIS INSTITUTES FOR BIOMEDICAL RESEARCH INC REPORTS 14.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC AS OF APRIL 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Novartis successfully completes acquisition of AveXis, Inc; 20/04/2018 – New Novartis analyses at AAN show siponimod’s efficacy on disability and cognition in secondary progressive MS patients; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 12/03/2018 – Operations head Wyss exits Novartis, giving way to new structure and a string of promotions $NVS @AmberTongPW; 09/05/2018 – Novartis Got Out-Lawyered by Michael Cohen for Trump Services

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 223 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,972 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, down from 2,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $874.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $19.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.87. About 3.09M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – Best Buy online growth slows, overshadowing strong earnings; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos credits Amazon’s success in part to having a future-focused mindset. via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s SoftBank wants Flipkart to wait for Amazon offer – Mint; 26/04/2018 – Amazon cloud revenue jumps 49 percent in first quarter; 16/04/2018 – Amazon has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals, and insiders say there are two reasons why; 27/03/2018 – lohud.com: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: Trump admin will meet with Amazon, FB, Google and dozens of other companies’ top AI bosses on Thursday at WH; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Pharma Plan, Facebook CEO’s EU Meeting: TMT Wrap; 03/05/2018 – Amazon to discount fees for small merchants adopting Amazon Pay, sources say

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 75,438 shares to 102,007 shares, valued at $19.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FTY) by 174,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.53 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Company Limited has 500 shares. 2,465 are held by Cipher Limited Partnership. Luxor Capital Gp Incorporated LP has invested 2.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stifel Corp owns 242,653 shares. Kentucky Retirement System holds 18,040 shares. Iberiabank Corporation owns 5,323 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Horan Lc reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sadoff Inv Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Somerset Grp Limited Liability Company holds 2,118 shares or 3.16% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl Incorporated accumulated 1.8% or 606,660 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership has invested 1.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Community Trust & Invest Co holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,186 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd owns 12,844 shares. Junto Cap LP owns 21,310 shares or 2.18% of their US portfolio. Private Harbour Invest Mngmt & Counsel Ltd Company reported 0.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.90 billion for 17.56 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $50.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 24,821 shares to 386,118 shares, valued at $28.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 210,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS).