First Trust Advisors LP Trimmed Its Core Mark Holding Co (CORE) Stake as Stock Rose; Motorola Solutions (MSI) Market Valuation Rose While Ls Investment Advisors Decreased Stake by $1.05 Million

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Core Mark Holding Co Inc (CORE) by 67.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 22,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.24% . The institutional investor held 10,764 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $428,000, down from 33,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Core Mark Holding Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $31.49. About 212,578 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 53.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Adjusted EBITDA Increased 24% to $24.3M; 17/05/2018 – CFO Miller Gifts 300 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Core-Mark Holding Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORE); 15/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $16.6 BLN TO $16.8 BLN; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK 1Q EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE 7C, EST. 8C; 29/03/2018 – CEO Perkins Gifts 445 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 08/05/2018 – CORE SEES FY EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE $1.13 TO $1.29, EST. $1.19

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 44.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 8,020 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, down from 14,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $168.47. About 259,879 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 28/03/2018 – MSI SAYS SAMUEL SCOTT WON’T STAND FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 10/05/2018 – Zoom Telephonics Begins Volume Shipments of Motorola AC1700 Dual-Band WiFi Gigabit Router with Extended Range; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SCOTT WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE ON COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNTIL ITS 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IF RE-ELECTED; 24/04/2018 – Collahuasi Mine Aims to Be 100% Safe; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Chilean Copper Mine Contracts Motorola for P25 Network Management, Monitoring; 09/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: MSI Titan laptop with a Core i7-8850H shows up at e-tailer; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins $200M Contract in Australia; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS VIEW; 23/05/2018 – Boeing and Motorola Solutions Foundation present inaugural Chicago STEM Signing Day; 08/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Completes Acquisition of Airbus DS Communications

Analysts await Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 6.35% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CORE’s profit will be $27.07M for 13.34 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weekly Wrap â€“Yield Curve Inversions, Trade, and Brexit Drove the Majors – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CORE) ROE Of 9.4% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weekly Wrap â€“ Brexit, Monetary Policy and Trade Drove the Majors – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wendy’s sees no growth in 2019 core earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $53.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 160,311 shares to 596,090 shares, valued at $43.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 278,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Motorola Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:MSI) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Advise Their Viewers On Cloudera, Target, More – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Motorola Solutions to Begin Initial Commercial Deployment of CBRS Solution – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “David Rolfe Adds 4 Stocks to Portfolio in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, down 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. MSI’s profit will be $301.24 million for 23.14 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegion Plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 8,713 shares to 13,109 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 21,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.01 billion activity. Another trade for 5.47M shares valued at $961.58M was sold by Silver Lake (Offshore) AIV GP IV – Ltd..