First Trust Advisors LP Trimmed By $980,100 Its John Bean Technologies (JBT) Position; Alcon Ordinary Shares (ALC) Shorts Up By 34.19%

Alcon Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ALC) had an increase of 34.19% in short interest. ALC’s SI was 1.57 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 34.19% from 1.17 million shares previously. With 1.78 million avg volume, 1 days are for Alcon Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ALC)’s short sellers to cover ALC’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $56.76. About 753,658 shares traded. Alcon, Inc. (NYSE:ALC) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) stake by 48.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 8,100 shares as John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT)’s stock rose 6.78%. The First Trust Advisors Lp holds 8,470 shares with $1.03M value, down from 16,570 last quarter. John Bean Technologies Corp now has $2.90B valuation. The stock decreased 3.02% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $92.96. About 32,823 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%

Alcon, Inc. develops and manufactures eye care products for eye care professionals and their patients. The company has market cap of $27.61 billion. It offers surgical products, which include technologies and devices for cataract, retinal, glaucoma, and refractive surgery; advanced technology intraocular lenses to treat cataracts and refractive errors, such as presbyopia and astigmatism; and advanced viscoelastics, surgical solutions, surgical packs, and other disposable products for cataract and vitreoretinal surgery. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides pharmaceutical products for elevated intraocular pressure caused by glaucoma; anti-inflammatories; anti-infective to aid in the treatment of bacterial infections and bacterial conjunctivitis; ophthalmic solutions to treat inflammation and pain associated with ocular surgery; eye inflammation and infection solutions following cataract surgery; and vitreomacular adhesion, eye and nasal allergy treatment solutions, and over-the-counter dry eye relief and ocular vitamins.

Among 5 analysts covering Alcon (NYSE:ALC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Alcon has $7300 highest and $6500 lowest target. $68.60’s average target is 20.86% above currents $56.76 stock price. Alcon had 10 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alcon, Inc. (NYSE:ALC) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, August 26. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, August 21.

Analysts await John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 2.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.06 per share. JBT’s profit will be $34.05M for 21.32 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by John Bean Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.24% negative EPS growth.

